Ball food drive to deliver nearly 2M meals

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) employees contributed hundreds of thousands of pounds of canned food and nearly $345,000 in donations as part of the company’s Let’s Can Hunger food drive.

In total, the drive will deliver nearly two million meals to those in need in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to a company news release.

“Through the generosity of our employees, Ball will help many of our fellow citizens and support 25 nonprofit organizations dedicated to addressing hunger in North America,” Chris Chavez, director of global corporate citizenship and corporate relations at Ball, said in a prepared statement. “Providing almost two million meals to our communities is a tremendous effort. To be sure, our communities can count on us to make a positive difference in many ways.”