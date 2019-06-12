Vail CEO to roll stock proceeds into family foundation

BROOMFIELD — Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) CEO Rob Katz recently exercised stock appreciation rights valued at approximately $15.7 million.

He will donate the proceeds to his family charitable foundation and donor-advised charitable fund, which support mental and behavioral health initiatives in mountain towns.

“After withholding taxes, Katz received approximately 66,688 shares of Vail Resorts stock from the SARs exercise, all of which will be donated either in the form of a donation of shares or a donation of cash proceeds that were received from the sale of shares,” according to a Vail news release.

Stock appreciation rights are bonuses paid to employees and executives that function like stock options.

Katz made similar donations in the amounts of $31 million and $58 million in 2017 and 2018.