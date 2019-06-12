Torchy’s Tacos coming to Boulder

BOULDER — Torchy’s Tacos, an Austin-based restaurant chain with Colorado locations in Fort Collins and the Denver metro area, is planning to open a new location in Boulder.

Torchy’s will take over the former Turley’s Kitchen space at the northeast corner of 28th and Pearl streets. Turley’s, which was founded by Paul Turley in 1977 and was moved to its Pearl Street location in 2007, closed in 2017.

It’s unclear exactly when Torchy’s plans to open up shop. The company’s website simply says the 2805 Pearl Street location is “coming soon,” as does a sign in the restaurant window. Torchy’s representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Applications for site modifications have been filed with the city, and a crew was onsite Wednesday doing demolition work inside the building.

The owner and developer of the project is Columbia Regency Retail Partners, which operates the Crossroads Commons shopping center.

“We’ve been searching for a fun, hip and tasty restaurant that would complement the merchandising mix of the Crossroads Common development, and bring a buzz to the corner of the shopping center,” Tricia Freeman, a senior leasing agent with Regency in Denver, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday by Regency. “Torchy’s unique and individualized design and decor will energize the corner and bring the community together for some great tacos — and maybe a few celebratory margaritas. We are thrilled to welcome Torchy’s and look forward to the success it will bring to Boulder.”

Torchy’s will occupy nearly 3,700 square feet of the former Turley’s building. That’s roughly half the building’s square footage.

The other half of the building will also be a restaurant, Boulder city planning documents show. However, Regency’s website does not yet indicate a tenant for that space.