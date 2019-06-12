Longmont approves AveXis incentives

LONGMONT — Longmont City Council members approved a measure Tuesday to offer AveXis Inc. an incentive package worth about $1.9 in an attempt to entice the Swiss biologics firm to expand operations in the city, according to a report from the Longmont Times-Call.

AveXis bought the former AstraZeneca campus in Longmont in April. In May, it is believed to have applied for and received a job-growth incentive grant from the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

If AveXis agrees to the incentive deal, the company would receive rebates on certain city fees and property taxes. The city would eventually recoup about $2.1 million in fees and taxes, according to the Times-Call report.

The company has hired about 150 employees and could hire another 125 if the Longmont expansion comes to fruition, the report said.