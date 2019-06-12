Fort Collins to interview e-scooter companies

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins city officials are interviewing electric scooter companies over the next several weeks in the hopes of selecting a firm to start operating by the end of the summer.
After a company is selected, a 12-month e-scooter pilot program will begin, according to a report from the Coloradoan. The city will use the pilot to collect data and craft a longer-term scoot sharing policy.
With several exceptions, e-scooters will be treated like bicycles under newly updated city ordinances, the report said. Scooters will be allowed on streets and sidewalks, but not in parks or on trails.
