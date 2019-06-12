Broomfield retail space fetches $4M

BROOMFIELD — A retail space at 7005 W. 116th St. in Broomfield was recently sold for just over $4 million.
The buyer of the 15,335-square-foot space was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.
Sponsored Content
Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards – The Longmont Chamber & Pinnacol Assurance Safety Program Can Help
The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.
The seller was Drake Collision Partners Three LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc.
Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with SVN Denver/Commercial represented the seller and Tom Fazekas with Roessler Investments Group represented the buyer.
The same parties were also involved with the recent sale of a Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. in Loveland. The property was sold for just over $6.2 million.
BROOMFIELD — A retail space at 7005 W. 116th St. in Broomfield was recently sold for just over $4 million.
The buyer of the 15,335-square-foot space was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.
The seller was Drake Collision Partners Three LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc.
Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with SVN Denver/Commercial represented the seller and Tom Fazekas with Roessler Investments Group represented the buyer.
The same parties were also involved with the recent sale of a Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. in Loveland. The property was sold for just over $6.2 million.
…