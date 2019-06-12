Broomfield retail space fetches $4M

BROOMFIELD — A retail space at 7005 W. 116th St. in Broomfield was recently sold for just over $4 million.

The buyer of the 15,335-square-foot space was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.

The seller was Drake Collision Partners Three LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc.

Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with SVN Denver/Commercial represented the seller and Tom Fazekas with Roessler Investments Group represented the buyer.

The same parties were also involved with the recent sale of a Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. in Loveland. The property was sold for just over $6.2 million.