Bolder Surgical adds new board members

By Lucas High — 

LOUISVILLE — Bolder Surgical Holdings, a Louisville-based medical device developer, has added two new members to its board of directors: Rick Packer and Dan Mitchell.

Packer is the primary executive officer of Asahi Kasei Corp.’s global Health Care Business Unit, and Mitchell is the co-founder of Sequel Venture Partners and Capital Health Venture Partners.

“The selection of Packer and Mitchell to our board of directors culminates a six-month search process in which numerous candidates were vetted and interviewed,” Bolder Surgical CEO Robert Kline said in a prepared statement. “We are very fortunate to attract such accomplished medical device veterans as Packer and Mitchell, and I know their experience and critical thinking will be a great asset to Bolder Surgical going forward.”

The new board positions come after a recent fundraising and rebranding effort by the firm, which was previously called JustRight Surgical LLC.

Bolder Surgical raised $27 million in financing earlier this year. The investment was led by River Cities Capital Funds, with participation from Westwood Management, Providence Ventures and previous investors.

