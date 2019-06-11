Loveland autobody shop sells for $6.2M

LOVELAND — The Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. recently changed hands for $6,241,652.
The buyer was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.
Sponsored Content
Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards – The Longmont Chamber & Pinnacol Assurance Safety Program Can Help
The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.
The seller was Drake Collision Partners One LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc. The seller was represented by Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with brokerage SVN Denver/Commercial, according to an SVN news release.
LOVELAND — The Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. recently changed hands for $6,241,652.
The buyer was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.
Sponsored Content
Workplace Safety Has Its Rewards – The Longmont Chamber & Pinnacol Assurance Safety Program Can Help
The Safety Group Program presented by the Longmont Chamber and sponsored by Pinnacol Assurance is designed to reduce workers' compensation costs by promoting safety and claims management in the workplace.
The seller was Drake Collision Partners One LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc. The seller was represented by Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with brokerage SVN Denver/Commercial, according to an SVN news release.
…