Loveland autobody shop sells for $6.2M

LOVELAND — The Caliber Collision autobody property at 5486 N. Garfield Ave. recently changed hands for $6,241,652.

The buyer was California-based RC Horizon LLC, according to Larimer County public records. Fazekas with Roessler Investment Group represented the buyer.

The seller was Drake Collision Partners One LLC, a company registered to the Denver address of Drake Real Estate Services Inc. The seller was represented by Kevin Matthews and Troy Meyer with brokerage SVN Denver/Commercial, according to an SVN news release.