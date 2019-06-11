BizWest wins six awards in press contest

AURORA — BizWest staff members brought home six awards from the annual Colorado Press Association convention awards ceremony Saturday night held in Aurora.

Awards were:

Best Advertising Special Section — First place for a custom publication created for Loveland co-working space desk chair. Sandy Powell managed the publication.

Best Advertising Special Section — Second place for a new publication in 2018 called Stuff. Stuff featured information about products made in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley and also included information about careers in manufacturing and other industries. Sandy Powell, Jeff Nuttall, Chris Wood, Ken Amundson and Chad Collins were listed as participants in the project although it was a staff-wide project.

Best Agriculture Story — Second place for a story titled “JBS moves on from Batista scandal.” The story, by Paula Aven Gladych, detailed impacts on the Greeley-based company from a financial scandal in Brazil by key executives of JBS’s parent company. Impacts included sale of feedlots in the United States in order to fund payment of legal penalties.

Best Health Enterprise/Health Feature Story — First place for a story titled “Health-care pricing remains opaque.” The story, by Doug Storum, detailed how best efforts to create transparency around health-care price has resulted in continued confusion.

Best Business News Feature — First place for the “#WeToo” package of stories by Jensen Werley. The package detailed how the #MeToo movement has impacted business in the region.

Best Feature Story — The “#WeToo” package also won first place in this category.