May home prices up in most of NoCo, down in Boulder Valley

LOVELAND — Home sale prices in much of Northern Colorado were up but down in the Boulder Valley, according to a recently released report from Loveland-based multiple-listing service Information and Real Estate Services LLC.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

Estes Park median prices shot up last month, from $433,000 in April to $525,000 in May. The May median price was up 2.9 percent over the same month last year. There were 37 sales made during the month from 119 listings. The average time on the market was 105 days.

In the Loveland-Berthoud market, prices rose to $417,500 in May, up from $397,000 in April. That May figure is up 2.7 percent from the same month in 2018. There were 214 sales made during the month from 542 listings. The average time on the market was 72 days.

Greeley-Evans saw May median prices climb slightly to $325,000, up from $318,919 in April. Prices in that market were up 9.6 percent over May 2018. There were 202 sales made during the month from 317 listings. The average time on the market was 51 days.

Fort Collins median prices dropped a bit last month from $427,500 in April to $425,000 in May. Prices were up 1.2 percent compared to May 2018. There were 295 sales made during the month from 751 listings. The average time on the market was 61 days.

Median prices in Longmont dropped to $413,000 in May, down from $435,000 in April. The year-over-year price was up 1.7 percent from May 2018. There were 116 sales made during the month from 285 listings. The average time on the market was 44 days.

Boulder’s median single-family home sale price fell to $940,000 in May from $1,275,000 in April. The median price in May was up 3.19 percent from the same month in 2018. There were 86 sales made during the month from 243 listings. The average time on the market was 48 days.