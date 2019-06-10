Greeley named one of nation’s ‘Most Dynamic Metros’

GREELEY — Greeley is eighth on the Walton Family Foundation’s recently released rankings of the “Most Dynamic Metropolitans” in the United States.

To determine the most dynamic metro areas, the study’s authors reviewed metros on performance-based metrics, such as job growth, income gains, and the proportion of total jobs at young firms.

“The data show that a knowledge-based economy is key to unlocking economic potential in metropolitan areas across the United States,” Ross DeVol, the lead researcher and a Walton Fellow, said in a prepared statement. “Cities making investments in a knowledge-based economy have performed better economically than those that have not.”

The rankings note Greeley’s “mix of food, fracking, wind turbines and several corporate facilities.”

Greeley wasn’t the only local metro area recognized by the study. Fort Collins ranked the country’s 14th most dynamic and Boulder was 22nd.