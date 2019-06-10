Give Next contributes more than $100K to nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — More than 400 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in the Give Next youth philanthropy program capped off their school year by awarding more than $100,000 to 40 Larimer County nonprofits.

With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students from the Poudre Valley and Thompson school districts awarded grants to recipients including Hearts & Horses Inc., the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center. Give Next is a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Poudre Valley School District, Thompson School District and the Give Next Advisory Committee.

“Give Next reminds us all about how thoughtful, insightful and inspiring local students are,” Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s community programs director, said when announcing the nonprofits that will benefit from the students. “We celebrate this important accomplishment of awarding grants, but it’s just the start of what students have achieved this year. Students convey an expanded understanding of social issues; empathy for individuals impacted by these issues; a deep appreciation and knowledge of local nonprofits; a sense of responsibility to actively engage in their community; a willingness to constructively debate and share decision-making with their peers; and the pride of knowing they’re creating real change — not just through money, but by caring.”

Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Many of the students from participating schools also complete their own fundraisers to add to the $5,000 grant amount provided by donors. This year, Give Next students raised more than $10,000 through these fundraisers.

Currently, 18 middle and high schools in Poudre and Thompson school districts participate in Give Next. Since the program’s inception in 2012, more than $450,000 has been awarded to Larimer County nonprofits — $390,000 of which was provided by classroom donors and nearly $70,000 of which was raised by Give Next students. For more information about becoming a Give Next classroom donor or about participating in the program, contact Jodie Riesenberger at 970-221-2636 or givenext@bohemianfoundation.org.

2018-19 grants were:

Boltz Middle School

Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, $2,500

Crossroads Safehouse, $3,300

Hearts & Horses Inc., $2,000

Cache LaPoudre Middle IB World School

Disabiled Resources Services, $1,000

Foothills Gateway Inc., $1,190

Foundation Music School, $995

Respite Care Inc., $1,500

The Arc of Larimer County, $1,000

Fort Collins High School

Food Bank for Larimer County, $1,000

Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000

Project Smile Corporation, $1,000

Royal Family Kids Camp, $1,000

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, $1,000

Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, $1,000

Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School

Ramstrength, $5,000

Respite Care Inc., $1,061

Lesher Middle IB World School

Center for Family Outreach, $1,351

Fort Collins Rescue Mission, $2,131

Partners Mentoring Youth, $719

TEAM Wellness & Prevention, $1,284

Lincoln Middle IB World School

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $1,000

Hearts & Horses, $500

Partners Mentoring Youth, $500

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $750

The Family Center/La Familia, $291

Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, $2,000

Polaris Expeditionary Learning School

Partners Mentoring Youth, $1,508

Realities for Children, $3,000

Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, $1,000

Poudre Community Academy

Alternatives to Violence Inc., $500

Canyon Concert Ballet, $500

Center for Family Outreach, $500

Dance Express, $500

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery NPP, $500

Foundation Music School, $450

LAUNCH: Community Through Skateboarding, $500

The Center for Fine Art Photography, $500

The Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek, $600

The Matthews House, $500

Poudre High School

ChildSafe Colorado Inc., $500

PSD Global Academy

3Hopeful Hearts, $170

Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, $3,000

Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, $2,000

Rocky Mountain High School

3Hopeful Hearts, $1,000

CASA of Larimer County — Harmony House, $1,000

Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000

Make-A-Wish Foundation of Colorado Inc., 1,000

The Family Center/ La Familia, $1,000

Wellington Middle School

Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $1,000

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Colorado Inc., $3,000

Berthoud High School

Alternatives to Violence Inc., $2,590

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $1,590

Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Colorado Inc., $1,300

The Arc of Larimer County, $810

High Plains School

CASA of Larimer County, $3,000

ChildSafe Colorado Inc., $1,500

Realities for Children, $1,813

Loveland High School

3Hopeful Hearts, $2,116

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $3,000

Lucile Erwin Middle School

Easter Seals Colorado, $1,902

Hearts & Horses Inc., $2,000

The Arc of Larimer County, $3,000

Mountain View High School

Catholic Charities — The Mission, $1,000

Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, $4,000

Thompson Valley High School

Food Bank of Larimer County, $2,500

The Matthews House, $2,500

Grand Total — $101,381