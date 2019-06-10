Give Next contributes more than $100K to nonprofits

FORT COLLINS — More than 400 Larimer County middle and high school students participating in the Give Next youth philanthropy program capped off their school year by awarding more than $100,000 to 40 Larimer County nonprofits.
With financial support from local businesses, foundations and individuals, students from the Poudre Valley and Thompson school districts awarded grants to recipients including Hearts & Horses Inc., the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center and Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center. Give Next is a partnership of community volunteers and organizations that includes Bohemian Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, Poudre Valley School District, Thompson School District and the Give Next Advisory Committee.
“Give Next reminds us all about how thoughtful, insightful and inspiring local students are,” Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s community programs director, said when announcing the nonprofits that will benefit from the students. “We celebrate this important accomplishment of awarding grants, but it’s just the start of what students have achieved this year. Students convey an expanded understanding of social issues; empathy for individuals impacted by these issues; a deep appreciation and knowledge of local nonprofits; a sense of responsibility to actively engage in their community; a willingness to constructively debate and share decision-making with their peers; and the pride of knowing they’re creating real change — not just through money, but by caring.”
Give Next is a school-based youth philanthropy program designed to provide middle and high school students with experience in philanthropic giving. Through the program, local businesses, foundations and individuals become classroom donors by providing each participating school with $5,000 to award to Larimer County nonprofits. Many of the students from participating schools also complete their own fundraisers to add to the $5,000 grant amount provided by donors. This year, Give Next students raised more than $10,000 through these fundraisers.
Currently, 18 middle and high schools in Poudre and Thompson school districts participate in Give Next. Since the program’s inception in 2012, more than $450,000 has been awarded to Larimer County nonprofits — $390,000 of which was provided by classroom donors and nearly $70,000 of which was raised by Give Next students. For more information about becoming a Give Next classroom donor or about participating in the program, contact Jodie Riesenberger at 970-221-2636 or givenext@bohemianfoundation.org.
2018-19 grants were:
Boltz Middle School
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County, $2,500
- Crossroads Safehouse, $3,300
- Hearts & Horses Inc., $2,000
Cache LaPoudre Middle IB World School
- Disabiled Resources Services, $1,000
- Foothills Gateway Inc., $1,190
- Foundation Music School, $995
- Respite Care Inc., $1,500
- The Arc of Larimer County, $1,000
Fort Collins High School
- Food Bank for Larimer County, $1,000
- Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000
- Project Smile Corporation, $1,000
- Royal Family Kids Camp, $1,000
- Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center, $1,000
- Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, $1,000
Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School
- Ramstrength, $5,000
- Respite Care Inc., $1,061
Lesher Middle IB World School
- Center for Family Outreach, $1,351
- Fort Collins Rescue Mission, $2,131
- Partners Mentoring Youth, $719
- TEAM Wellness & Prevention, $1,284
Lincoln Middle IB World School
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $1,000
- Hearts & Horses, $500
- Partners Mentoring Youth, $500
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $750
- The Family Center/La Familia, $291
- Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention Program, $2,000
Polaris Expeditionary Learning School
- Partners Mentoring Youth, $1,508
- Realities for Children, $3,000
- Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center, $1,000
Poudre Community Academy
- Alternatives to Violence Inc., $500
- Canyon Concert Ballet, $500
- Center for Family Outreach, $500
- Dance Express, $500
- Fort Collins Museum of Discovery NPP, $500
- Foundation Music School, $450
- LAUNCH: Community Through Skateboarding, $500
- The Center for Fine Art Photography, $500
- The Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek, $600
- The Matthews House, $500
Poudre High School
- ChildSafe Colorado Inc., $500
PSD Global Academy
- 3Hopeful Hearts, $170
- Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, $3,000
- Fort Collins Habitat for Humanity, $2,000
Rocky Mountain High School
- 3Hopeful Hearts, $1,000
- CASA of Larimer County — Harmony House, $1,000
- Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000
- Make-A-Wish Foundation of Colorado Inc., 1,000
- The Family Center/ La Familia, $1,000
Wellington Middle School
- Hearts & Horses Inc., $1,000
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $1,000
- Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Colorado Inc., $3,000
Berthoud High School
- Alternatives to Violence Inc., $2,590
- Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, $1,590
- Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth of Colorado Inc., $1,300
- The Arc of Larimer County, $810
High Plains School
- CASA of Larimer County, $3,000
- ChildSafe Colorado Inc., $1,500
- Realities for Children, $1,813
Loveland High School
- 3Hopeful Hearts, $2,116
- Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, $3,000
Lucile Erwin Middle School
- Easter Seals Colorado, $1,902
- Hearts & Horses Inc., $2,000
- The Arc of Larimer County, $3,000
Mountain View High School
- Catholic Charities — The Mission, $1,000
- Family Housing Network of Fort Collins, $4,000
Thompson Valley High School
- Food Bank of Larimer County, $2,500
- The Matthews House, $2,500
Grand Total — $101,381
