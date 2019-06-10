First Nations receives grant to support entrepreneurship

LONGMONT— First Nations Development Institute, a Longmont-based nonprofit group that assists Native American tribes, was recently awarded $250,000 grant from the 11th Hour Project of the Schmidt Family Foundation to fund youth entrepreneurship programs.

The programming “will link these emerging youth entrepreneurs to accomplished mentors who will help them strategize their business models and develop formal business plans, which is a foundational step in launching a new enterprise,” according to a First Nations news release.

“Native youth are one key to sustaining and expanding the ongoing improvement and advancement of Native communities across the U.S.,” First Nations CEO Michael Roberts said in a prepared statement. “We believe this project will help boost overall economic development by potentially creating new businesses, more jobs, higher incomes and bringing broader opportunities to Native America, as well as fueling the entrepreneurial drive of kids in these communities.”