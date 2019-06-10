Agfinity moves HQ to Loveland

LOVELAND — Agfinity Inc., a farm supply co-op formerly based in Eaton, has moved its headquarters to a space in Loveland’s Crossroads Business Park, according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.

The agricultural cooperative has moved about 30 employees to the Loveland office.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

Agfinity is a locally owned and operated cooperative that was founded in 1905. It operates locations in Eaton, Greeley, Brighton, Henderson, Gilcrest and Mead, with products and services in agronomy, feed, grain (Colorado commodities), energy and retail, including Cenex convenience stores, a tire and car care center and an Ace Hardware store.

In addition to the Loveland headquarters move, the Reporter-Herald reports the company plans to move its agronomy office from Henderson to Brighton later this summer.