Morning Edition

Agfinity moves HQ to Loveland

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — Agfinity Inc., a farm supply co-op formerly based in Eaton, has moved its headquarters to a space in Loveland’s Crossroads Business Park, according to a Loveland Reporter-Herald report.

The agricultural cooperative has moved about 30 employees to the Loveland office.

Agfinity is a locally owned and operated cooperative that was founded in 1905. It operates locations in Eaton, Greeley, Brighton, Henderson, Gilcrest and Mead, with products and services in agronomy, feed, grain (Colorado commodities), energy and retail, including Cenex convenience stores, a tire and car care center and an Ace Hardware store.

In addition to the Loveland headquarters move, the Reporter-Herald reports the company plans to move its agronomy office from Henderson to Brighton later this summer.

