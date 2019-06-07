Zayo to expand Ohio fiber network

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) will expand its fiber infrastructure network in Ohio, adding 300 new route miles in the Youngstown and Akron area.

“The expanded network will provide healthcare, universities, local government, data centers and enterprises in Youngstown and Akron with wavelength and other fiber-based solutions along the route,” according to a Zayo news release.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The expansion project is expected to be completed in 2020.

“This investment elevates our strong position in Ohio, enabling stronger reliability, performance and critical diversity for our customers,” Steve Orlando, senior vice president of Zayo’s central region, said in a prepared statement. “The expanded metro fiber routes will strengthen and expand our footprint to approximately 3,500 route miles, including connections to multiple on-net buildings and data centers in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo.”