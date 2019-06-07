Lafayette’s KPA names new CEO

LAFAYETTE — KPA LLC, a Lafayette-based compliance and risk-management software firm, has hired Chris Fanning to serve as the company’s new CEO.

Fanning takes over from Vane Clayton, who has led KPA since 2006. Fanning most recently served as CEO from Survey Sampling International, a business-to-business research firm.

Clayton will continue to serve on the KPA board of directors, according to a KPA news release.

“I am incredibly proud of and humbled by the major achievements the KPA organization has accomplished during my tenure as CEO,” Clayton said in a prepared statement. “Helping our clients achieve safety, compliance and business goals is my passion, and I look forward to advising and supporting KPA as a board member.”