Michael Hancock wins third term as Denver mayor

DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock defeated rival Jamie Giellis in a runoff election Tuesday, securing 56.3 percent of the vote, or almost 91,000 ballots, according to a Denver Post report on the final, unofficial vote count.
Giellis conceded at about 9:20 p.m.
None of five candidates secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the May 7 election, forcing Tuesday’s runoff between Hancock and Giellis. Hancock won 39 percent of the vote in that election, with Giellis finishing second at 25 percent.
