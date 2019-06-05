Former Hickenlooper, Polis staffer takes role with CBD firm

BOULDER — Dan Lane, a former global business development manager at the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade under Govs. John Hickenlooper and Jared Polis, has been hired by Boulder-based CBD extraction firm Mile High Labs.

Lane will serve as vice president of business development.

“The demand for CBD is rapidly expanding both inside and outside of the United States,” Mile High Labs CEO Jason Roth said in a prepared statement. “Dan will be pivotal in expanding Mile High Labs’ presence in the U.S. market, as well as the Asia Pacific region, the United Kingdom and Europe.”

The company expanded its distribution network earlier this year to include sales in the United Kingdom and Europe. Mile High Labs’ international business operates from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Mile High Labs secured a $65 million term-loan facility in April from investment group MGG Capital to help facilitate growth. That funding came on the heels of the company’s October 2018 Series A funding round that raised $35 million.