Western Landowners offer scholarships for ranch management program

The Western Landowners Alliance has scholarships available for people who would like to attend the Western Ranch Management and Ecosystem Stewardship 2019 summer field course that is offered by the Department of Forest and Rangeland Stewardship at Colorado State University.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The Western Landowners Alliance is an organization of ranch and farm owners with an interest in land and natural-resources conservation. Members work to elevate the discussion of conservation in the West.

The alliance will provide $1,500 scholarships and will give preference to women and other individuals from groups underrepresented in ranch management in the American West, including ethnic and racial minorities. Eligible applicants include undergraduate and graduate students from CSU or any other academic institution, as well as non-degree-seeking students who intend to pursue a career in ranch management.

Supplemental financial support may also be available on a limited basis through CSU to defray out-of-state tuition costs for individuals selected for this program. In this field course, students will be introduced to:

Grazing strategies developed for cattle and bison, and how grazing plans are designed to help protect biodiversity, enhance soils and conserve water resources.

Ecology of western forests and how they are managed for timber, wildlife habitat, fire risk and carbon sequestration.

Collaborative partnerships with state and federal wildlife agencies to re-establish and protect threatened and endangered wildlife, such as big-horn sheep and the Rio Grande cutthroat trout.

Riparian habitat restoration projects designed to protect critical headwaters and how water rights influence land-use decisions.

Long-term conservation planning through easements, carbon cap-and-trade, and other programs and incentives.

Vegetation sampling techniques used for monitoring response to management treatments and natural processes, such as grazing and fire.

Hunting programs and game management strategies, agricultural practices to conserve water, alternative energy development and mineral rights, ecotourism and guest services, ranch financial operations, and more.

The field course will be July 14 through July 23 and July 28 through Aug. 6, with both sessions required.

The application can be found here. It should be sent to Jennifer Lind (jlind@westernlandowners.org) with the subject line “Summer Field Course Scholarship”. Also send a one-page letter describing interest in the program, a resume and three professional references.

Applications must be received no later than June 16.