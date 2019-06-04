Scout Clean Energy enters into 20-year wind energy deal

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a Boulder-based renewable and wind energy firm, recently inked a 20-year purchase agreement to provide wind power to Minnesota Municipal Power Agency.

The agency will “purchase the entire 200 megawatts of renewable energy capacity from the Three Waters Wind Farm to be constructed in Jackson County, Minnesota,” according to a news release from Scout parent company Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 45,000-acre wind farm is expected to break ground in 2021.

“This is yet another milestone in the progressive growth of the Scout wind portfolio and expands Scout’s asset footprint into the Midwest region,” David Scaysbrook, Quinbrook managing partner and co-founder, said in a prepared statement. “We are delighted to have secured MMPA as a customer committing to purchase all of the renewable power that Three Waters will produce under a long-term purchase contract. This is Scout’s first investment in Minnesota and further solidifies the development credentials of the Scout team.”