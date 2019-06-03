Swimlane raises nearly $23M

LOUISVILLE — Swimlane LLC, a Louisville-based cybersecurity automation company, has raised $22,999,998 in capital, according to documents recently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The nearly $23 million in Series B funding came from Energy Impact Partners, a venture-capital firm with offices in New York and San Francisco.

“Swimlane will leverage the investment to accelerate its rapid innovation of best-in-class [security orchestration, automation and response] capabilities, expand global alliances and continue to improve collaboration across organizations and sectors,” according to a company news release.

“Swimlane is thrilled to be working with EIP to extend our mission to improve the quality of life for security analysts and operations teams alike,” Swimlane CEO Cody Cornell said in a prepared statement. “This latest investment allows us to do that by building even better solutions, developing stronger alliances and bringing our products and services to new global markets and verticals.”

The $23 million investment from Energy Impact Partners is the latest in a series of Swimlane fundraising efforts. The company has raised a total of $35 million and is offering an additional $4.25 million in securities, according to SEC documents.

Swimlane has been in growth mode for the past several years, boosting revenue 544 percent since the beginning of 2017. The company doubled it staff last year and currently employs 74 people.

This story has been updated to reflect current staffing totals.