Northern Water hosts conservation fair June 8

BERTHOUD — Northern Colorado residents can talk to experts about how to use water more efficiently in their homes and gardens during the 2019 Conservation Gardens Fair at Northern Water.

The annual event will be 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Conservation Gardens, 220 Water Ave., Berthoud. Parking is available on the south side of the Northern Water headquarters.

Admission is free, and attendees can partake of seminars on low-water shrubs for the Front Range, the history of irrigation in Northern Colorado, indoor water efficiency, bee-friendly plants for Colorado and the Plant Select program. Children’s activities are also planned.

Attendees who bring an old shower head to the event may exchange it for a new, water-efficient model (limit of two, while supplies last). The first 400 attendees also will receive a free perennial plant, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Subway sandwiches will be offered, while supplies last.

“Becoming more water efficient, both on our landscapes and in our homes, preserves a valued natural resource,” Lyndsey Lucia, organizer of the event for Northern Water, said in a press release..

Other participating groups include Colorado State University Extension and Master Gardeners, the Energy Resource Center, Environmental Protection Agency, Fort Collins-Loveland Water District, Little Thompson Water District, Fort Collins Wholesale Nursery, Plant Select, ReSource Central and Weld County Public Works — Weed Division.