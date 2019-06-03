Conduct All plugs into electric relationships

WINDSOR — The economy and the population along the northern Front Range are growing, and that is certainly good for business. But that’s only part of why Conduct All Electric has seen a two-year 300 percent increase in revenue. The relationships that Evan Worsley, Conduct All’s president, has cultivated and nurtured for three years is at the heart of the company’s success.

“We’ve really built the business on relationships and word-of-mouth recommendations,” Worsley said. “That’s how we’ve earned our good reputation. That’s what has helped us grow and allowed us to be selective about the projects we take on.”

Initially, Worsley focused his energy on the custom home market. The strong performance from that side of the business, which still is going strong, allowed him to get more involved in commercial builds. With those bigger and often more complex projects came a shift in the company’s strategic approach.

“Instead of coming in as a sub(contractor), we’re taking on more of a partner role. We’re coming in during the design phase and making recommendations early on. We’re helping our customers come up with sustainable and long-term solutions that end up saving them money,” Worsley said. “They appreciate that.”

The region’s growth has been a boon for Conduct All, but along with that growth comes challenges. More electrical contracting companies are popping up every day, and each of them wants a slice of the pie. Worsley has worked diligently to create a recognizable brand for Conduct All. He’s also given his staff the agency to make decisions on site to make the work more efficient. Crew members aren’t calling him to discuss possible options, and wasting valuable time with back-and-forth phone calls until a decision is made. They also have more ownership in the projects they’re working on, and are more invested in a positive outcome. That builds customer confidence and trust in the team and makes for happy employees. All those factors add up to a very high employee retention.

___________________

Conduct All Electric

7352 Greenridge Road, Suite A2

Windsor, CO 80550

970-685-4490

conductall.com

Evan Worsley, owner and president

Founded: 2016

Employees: 18

Primary service: Commercial and residential electrical services

Growth: 300%

___________________

A visit to The Reserve by Old Elk Distillery shines a light on Conduct All’s recent work. The tasting room on Linden Street in downtown Fort Collins is a source of pride for Worsley. Not only is it a destination for friends and family who come to visit, it’s the very best advertising campaign that a company that builds its business of referrals could hope for.

