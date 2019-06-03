Broomfield energy company raises $102M

BROOMFIELD — A Broomfield-based oil-and-gas company has raised $102 million.

Flat River Minerals LLC, based at 390 Interlocken Crescent, Suite 350, reported the equity raise in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, May 28.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

The company is headed by Christopher Beato, its CEO and manager. Also listed as a director of the company is John Raymond of Houston.

Raymond is CEO of The Energy & Minerals Group, a private investment firm with $15 billion in assets under management, according to the company’s website. Raymond is listed as CEO of a Houston-based entity, EMG Flat River Holdings LLC, which filed a Form D for a pooled-investment fund, also on May 28, reporting that it had raised $100 million.

EMG Flat River Holdings’ Houston address is the same as that of The Energy & Minerals Group.

A third LLC, Rocking WW Management LLC, head by Beato as CEO, filed a Form D reporting that it had raised $2 million for a pooled-investment fund. The Form D lists the same Broomfield address as that of Flat River Minerals.

Beato did not return a call seeking comment.

A LinkedIn profile for Beato lists him as CEO of Rocking WW Minerals LLC and of Exaro Energy III LLC, a private-equity-backed energy company in Houston and Denver. Exaro Energy III operates in the Jonah field in Wyoming, with investments from Houston-based Contango Oil & Gas Co. and Sageview Capital LP.