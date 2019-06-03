BizWest 500: The economic drivers of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado

Change is a constant pattern for business in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. Companies grow or decline. Businesses sell or merge. Employees are added, or layoffs are implemented.

Keeping up with that change remains a constant challenge, but it’s one that we relish at BizWest. This special publication, the BizWest 500, represents the culmination of a year’s worth of research into the region’s top employers.

Central to the package is the Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, which includes 50 companies from the Boulder Valley and 50 from Northern Colorado. Companies are ranked by two-year revenue growth.

Expanded this year is our list of the region’s largest private-sector employers, jumping from 200 companies to 300, ranked by regional employment.

We also include the 50 largest public-sector employers, the Top 25 Public Companies and the Top 25 Highest-Paid Executives.

This edition of BizWest constitutes our fourth annual BizWest 500, providing data on 500 employers and executives. We’ve been doing many of these lists in some form for years but assembled and expanded them a few years ago into one massive publication. Only in our Book of Lists published at the beginning of the year will readers find information on so many local companies.

Information compiled for the BizWest 500 comes largely from readers, as company officials respond to a wave of surveys from our research department. Some employment estimates come from other publications, company websites, economic-development agencies or other sources.

All data for the Publicly Traded Companies and Highest-Paid Executives lists came from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Of course, we know we’ve missed companies. If you feel that your company should belong on the list of Largest Private-Sector Employers, email cwood@bizwest.com. Did we miss a governmental organization? Let us know. Need to update your employee count? Drop us a line.

In particular, if your company is experiencing rapid growth this year, be sure to provide your data for the next edition of the Mercury 100 for the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado. That next round will be based on growth from 2017 through 2019.

In the meantime, enjoy this edition of the BizWest 500!

Editor and co-publisher Christopher Wood can be reached at 303-630-1942, 970-232-3133 or cwood@bizwest.com.

