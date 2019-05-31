Rush Bowls adds second restaurant in Fort Collins

BOULDER — Rush Bowls – a fast-casual chain known for its meals-in-a-bowl crafted from fruits and vegetables, topped with granola and honey and blended with protein, vitamins and other ingredients — has expanded its Colorado footprint with the opening of its second Fort Collins location on May 20.

Located at 1205 W. Elizabeth St., the store is owned by brothers Troy & Jim Leisenring. They also own the original Fort Collins location, which opened in May 2018.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

“As a Colorado-born concept, Rush Bowls has been welcomed and warmly received by the Fort Collins community, and I’m excited to continue building upon that excitement for the brand,” said Troy Leisenring in a press release. “Rush Bowls fills a need everyone has — the desire for a quick, nutritious and delicious meal on-the-go. Rush Bowls fuels the Fort Collins community as we charge through our day, and I am thrilled to bring these great tasting meals to more people.”

Prior to Rush Bowls, Troy was a fifth generation owner of the family Firestone store in Denver. In 1990, he went on to work as a sales representative for an oil company, before moving on to be a franchise consultant for Big O Tires, where he’s been for the past six years.

Jim Leisenring spent 35 years in the private golf club business and is still a member of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA). Spending a majority of his career in California and Arizona, Jim has enjoyed returning home and working alongside his brother.

“Troy got the ball rolling with our first location, and we have been thrilled with the response. We are having fun partnering up and making this a family endeavor.” said Jim Leisenring.