CU, CSU to partner on Fort Collins medical school branch

FORT COLLINS — Students looking to study medicine in Colorado will soon have a new option in Northern Colorado.

Colorado State University and the University of Colorado are partnering to bring a CU School of Medicine branch to Fort Collins, according to a joint news release from the schools.

The first students are expected to be enrolled in the program in 2021. That initial class is expected to be about a dozen students with the potential to expand enrollment to about 48 in future years. In all, the CU School of Medicine matriculates about 184 students per year.

Students at the Fort Collins branch will receive degrees from the CU School of Medicine, which has existing branches in Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Dr. Suzanne Brandenburg, professor of medicine at the CU School of Medicine, leads the process of establishing the new branch.

“At the new medical school branch, students will learn in and from the local community alongside other health professionals,” Brandenburg said in a prepared statement. “With this expansion, we hope to capitalize on the diverse expertise at CSU, to frame health care broadly, instilling in medical students a comprehensive view of our impact on society, considering not just the patient but also communities, populations and the planet.”

According to Tony Frank, CSU president and chancellor, “As university leadership, we have long contemplated and discussed bringing together our two world-class medical education programs at CSU and CU. In the last year and a half, our teams have worked together on this project, and I am enormously proud of everyone who has worked so diligently to make it a reality.”