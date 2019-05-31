Charlotte’s Web to be traded on Toronto Stock Exchange

BOULDER — Charlotte’s Web (CSE:CWEB), a Boulder CBD extract producer that is traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, will soon be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Common shares of the company stock will begin trading on the TSX Friday under the symbol CWEB, according to a Charlotte’s Web news release. The shares will be voluntarily delisted from the CSE.

The company believes that the TSX listing will increase the company’s exposure to a wider capital markets audience, increase trading liquidity, and expand access to international institutional investors and capital,” the release said.

“As the market leader in hemp CBD extract products, we are very proud to be the first U.S.-based hemp company to receive a senior listing on a major exchange such as the TSX,” Charlotte’s Web co-founder Joel Stanley said in a prepared statement. “The TSX is Canada’s most senior exchange and a tremendous validator of our company’s corporate governance and evolution. Moreover, it represents a milestone for the overall industry from a legal and regulatory perspective. We are grateful for the support that we have received from the Canadian capital markets and equally grateful to our hardworking team in Colorado and across the country.”