Boulder CBD company KelSie Biotech raises $5M

BOULDER — KelSie Biotech Corp. has closed its first tranche of $5 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by Salveo Capital, a Chicago-based investment fund focused on the cannabis space, with participation from Los Angeles-based Arcadian Capital and other investors. The funds will be used to support Boulder-based KelSie’s scientific research and market expansion, the company said in a press release.

Sponsored Content

Tax Season Review and Planning Tips

Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season? Read More

KelSie Biotech creates delivery methods for active pharmaceutical ingredients in the medical, nutraceutical and CBD/cannabis fields. The technology originally was developed by University of Colorado researcher and entrepreneur Robert Sievers to deliver a measles vaccine. Sievers created an inhalable, needle-free measles vaccine that didn’t require refrigeration. His company, Aktiv-Dry LLC, received a $20 million, five-year grant through the National Institutes of Health and funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a measles vaccine that could be used effectively in rural regions lacking medical infrastructure.

KelSie licenses its patented and proprietary technologies from Colorado Can LLC, doing business as Sievers Biotech. The technologies are based on novel particle morphology science and include dry-inhaled powder and true sublingual delivery systems. The dry-inhaled powder technology successfully completed Phase I Clinical Trials for delivery of a stable measles vaccine.

The first brand to deploy KelSie’s technology is the Superior Uptake Microdose, or SUM, brand, providing water-soluble sublingual CBD/cannabis tablets.

“KelSie is delighted to partner with Salveo and our other investors to bring effective and convenient drug and supplement delivery methods to more consumers,” Cameron Keluche, KelSie co-founder, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We are committed to revolutionizing the delivery of cannabinoids and other drugs with superior bioavailability. Having experienced partners like Salveo and Arcadian is invaluable.”

Jeffrey Howard, a managing partner with Salveo Capital, said the company seeks “new and innovative technology that drives consumption patterns and introduces healthier and more discreet form factors across the pharmaceutical industry. We are impressed with KelSie’s strong patented and proprietary technology, including its true sublingual delivery systems with quick onset times.”

KelSie’s technology improves on the most-common methods for administering medications or supplements — oral or injection. The gastrointestinal tract can degrade the efficacy of pills and liquids before they reach the bloodstream, and syringe-based methods can cause complications.

KelSie’s founders include Keluche and Sievers’ daughter, Christie Sievers Spencer, who serves as vice president of the company. Robert Sievers serves as chief scientific adviser. (The KelSie name is the first three letters of Keluche and Sievers.)