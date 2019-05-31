Blue Canyon Technologies taps new CFO

BOULDER — Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., a Boulder-based small satellite manufacturer, has appointed Sam Francis as chief financial officer.

Prior to his hire, Francis was principal at AVL Growth Partners and at Tatum LLC, according to a Blue Canyon news release.

“As a growing company experiencing unprecedented growth and customer demand, the CFO role is more important than ever. We look forward to the leadership and strategy Sam will bring as we continue to grow and build on our current momentum,” Blue Canyon Technologies CEO George Stafford said in a prepared statement.