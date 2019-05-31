Balfour Pacific Capital sells Longmont office building for $3.8M

BOULDER — Balfour Pacific Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, recently sold a Longmont commercial space at 1820 Lefthand Circle for $3.8 million.

The buyer was CB 1820 Lefthand LLC, an affiliate of Boulder-based commercial real estate firm Chernoff Boulder Properties.

The 1820 Lefthand Circle property, which was formerly home to Texas Instruments offices, is about 25,000 square feet and was built in 1988. The space is currently occupied by several automotive repair companies.

Balfour Pacific, through its affiliate GCC Longmont Holdings, has unloaded a host of Longmont office buildings over the past year.

Last September the company sold six buildings in The Campus at Longmont for a total $28.73 million. Four of those buildings — 1823 Sunset St., 1833 Sunset St., 1375 Ken Pratt Blvd. and 2101 Ken Pratt Blvd — were sold to Chernoff Boulder properties for just over $9 million.