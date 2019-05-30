New Windsor commercial space sold for nearly $1.5M

WINDSOR — A recently built office and warehouse space at 861 Automation Drive in Windsor recently sold for $1,475,000.

Cushman & Wakefield Fort Collins senior Jason Ells represented seller Martin Homes LLC and The Group Inc. commercial broker Rhett Strom represented buyer Jona Enterprises LLC in the transaction.

The property is comprised of 2,775-square-feet of office space, and 3,285-square-feet of warehouse space, according to a Cushman & Wakefield news release.

Rocky Mountain Extraction Services LLC, a CBD extraction firm, will operate out of the space.

“Jona Enterprises and Rocky Mountain Extraction Services are proud to be located in the city of Windsor and believe the Automation Drive facility perfectly meets our needs and facilitates our objectives of becoming the most efficient, professional and highest quality CBD extraction company in Colorado,” said Jerry Van Sickle, president of Jona Enterprises and chief technology officer of Rocky Mountain Extraction Services, said in a prepared statement.