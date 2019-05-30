Flores named general manager of Meeker’s

GREELEY — Meeker’s, a Colorado Kitchen and Bar located at 919 7th St. in the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley hotel in downtown Greeley, has named Chris Flores as its new general manager.

Flores began his career in hospitality eight years ago as a server and bartender and has worked his way up the ranks to the management level. His most recent position was as the general manager of Pellegrini Ristorante Italiano in Greeley. Now at Meeker’s, he places strong emphasis on an individualized customer experience.

“Every guest should be greeted personably and warmly to make them feel welcomed,” Flores said in a written statement. “Servers, hosts and bartenders are the first people you see when walking through the doors, and we want each guest to feel comfortable and tended to from the beginning.”

Flores looks forward to continuing Meeker’s upbeat, modern vibe and making it a destination location for birthdays, anniversaries and out-of-town visitors. Meeker’s, established in 2017, is known for its eclectic signature cocktails, farm-fresh cuisine, large patio dining area and prime downtown location.