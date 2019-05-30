Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Burton to open snowboard shop in RiNo

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A snowboard maker has leased space in Denver’s River North neighborhood and plans to open a store in 2020.

BusinessDen reported that Burton, a Vermont outdoor industries company, has leased 2,500 square feet of space on Walnut Street in RiNo. The space will be used for both retail and wholesale operations.

The company already has a store on Pearl Street in Boulder and sells through stores at Colorado ski resorts.

 

