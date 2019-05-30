Burton to open snowboard shop in RiNo

DENVER — A snowboard maker has leased space in Denver’s River North neighborhood and plans to open a store in 2020.
BusinessDen reported that Burton, a Vermont outdoor industries company, has leased 2,500 square feet of space on Walnut Street in RiNo. The space will be used for both retail and wholesale operations.
Sponsored Content
Tax Season Review and Planning Tips
Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season?
The company already has a store on Pearl Street in Boulder and sells through stores at Colorado ski resorts.
DENVER — A snowboard maker has leased space in Denver’s River North neighborhood and plans to open a store in 2020.
BusinessDen reported that Burton, a Vermont outdoor industries company, has leased 2,500 square feet of space on Walnut Street in RiNo. The space will be used for both retail and wholesale operations.
Sponsored Content
A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable
It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst.
The company already has a store on Pearl Street in Boulder and sells through stores at Colorado ski resorts.
…