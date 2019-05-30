Avery works to reclaim ancient recipes

BOULDER — A man who calls himself a beer archaeologist has traveled the world looking for lost beer recipes, which he then helps Avery Brewing Co. in Boulder create. So far, he’s created seven “Ales of Antiquity.”

National Public Radio reported that Travis Rupp is the archaeologist. The beers are available in Avery’s taproom. One is from a Viking recipe. Another from Israel. Still another is Italian and a fourth might have been brewed by George Washington at Mount Vernon.