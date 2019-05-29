Geocann partners on CBD delivered more effectively

FORT COLLINS — Geocann LLC of Fort Collins and Atrium Innovations Inc. headquartered in Quebec, Canada, have joined forces to market cannabidiol soft gel formulations using the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for improved absorption and bioavailability. Atrium Innovations is marketing these products under the brands Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories and Genestra Brands.

“Atrium Innovations has an iconic reputation built on a foundation of diligent scientific research and technologically advanced product formulations,” Jesse Lopez, CEO and founder of Geocann, said in a written statement. “As the industrial hemp market continues to flourish, these product launches provide exceptional credibility to the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids formulated with VESIsorb.”

VESIsorb, a registered trademark of SourceOne Global Partners, is a naturally self-assembling colloidal droplet delivery system that improves the bioavailability of poorly absorbed natural ingredients, like cannabinoids and terpenes. Lopez said the technology has been demonstrated as effective in peer-reviewed studies and third-party analyses.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming positive response to these new product launches and the entry into the rapidly developing hemp marketplace,” said Dr. Andrew Halpner, Atrium’s vice president of Science and Technical Services. “After a thorough due diligence process to offer the best hemp products to our loyal customer base, we are extremely proud to expand our portfolio with another VESIsorb formulation that provides unmatched supporting science, superior therapeutic performance and proven stability data that our health-care professionals expect.”

“Natural products utilizing VESIsorb have historically set the benchmark for delivering superior absorption and blood plasma levels that allow the body to use more of the active ingredients,” said Dr. Barry Ritz, Atrium’s chief science officer.