Northern Colorado Traffic Control bought by private equity firm

GREELEY — Northern Colorado Traffic Control, a Greeley-based maker of traffic control products such as roadway signs and cones, was recently acquired by private equity firm The Riverside Co.

The company will be folded into Riverside’s existing traffic management solutions entity called the Area Wide Protective program.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“NCTC is a clear leader as one of the largest traffic control providers in Colorado — a state that represents an attractive new market for AWP,” Riverside managing partner Suzy Kriscunas said in a prepared statement. “NCTC is well-respected by customers in its market, and we look forward to building off of that reputation as we expand service offerings and add resources to support growth in the region.”

Northern Colorado Traffic Control was founded in 1993 by Trisha J. Sandau, who leads the company along with co-owner Bill Moran, according to the firm’s website.

“We’re excited to work with an already successful company that maintains strong relationships and business results,” Riverside partner Ryan Richards said in a statement. “We also continue to seek strategic add-ons for the platform that complement and accelerate the organic growth of AWP.”