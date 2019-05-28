Greeley developer plans new commercial project in Loveland

LOVELAND — Greeley-based development firm SRI Investments, a subsidiary of Stucco Rite Inc., recently purchased a 2-acre parcel in Loveland, where it plans to build a new commercial building.

The proposed project, which is currently in the planning stage, is likely to be a 16,000- to 19,000-square-foot office or flex-industrial building, according to SRI Investments CEO Kurt Georgeades.

The parcel just south of Crossroads Boulevard and east of Interstate 25 was purchased earlier this month for $495,000, according to Larimer County public records. The seller was the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jared Goodman of Cushman & Wakefield and Patrick Groom of Witwer, Oldenburg, Barry & Groom LLP represented SRI Investments in the land sale.

SRI Investments, which has developed several other commercial projects around Crossroads Boulevard, is working with an adjacent property owner to potentially purchase an additional two acres.

“The land is getting gobbled up there pretty quickly,” Georgeades said. “Crossroads [Boulevard] is going to be the next big hotspot” for development along I-25, driven by nearby mega-projects such as The Brands at The Ranch and 2534 in Johnstown.

Georgeades said SRI Investments is hoping to break ground on the commercial development during the third or fourth quarter of this year.