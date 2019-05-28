Golden clean-tech company moves to Broomfield

BROOMFIELD — A clean-tech company formerly based in Golden has moved its headquarters to Broomfield.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Inc. (OTC: SENR) relocated to 370 Interlocken Blvd., Suite 680, in April. The company provides next-generation clean technologies, waste-management innovations and related services, focused on the oil-and-gas, food-and-beverage, agricultural and renewable-fuel industries.

SEER occupied 3,864 square feet at 370 Interlocken, according to a press release from SVN/Denver Commercial. Paul DiBona of SVN/Denver Commercial represented SEER in the transaction, while David Hart of Newmark Knight Frank represented the landlord, Equus Capital Partners.

SEER operates four operating subsidiaries and two with no significant operations:

REGS LLC, doing business as Resource Environmental Group Services, which provides industrial cleaning services and waste management, primarily to oil-and-gas producers and refineries.

MV LLC, doing business as MV Technologies, which designs and sells dry-scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas and petroleum-processing operations.

Paragon Waste Solutions LLC, owned 54 percent by SEER, develops technologies for non-thermal plasma-assisted oxidation processes that allow for clean destruction of solid hazardous chemical and biological waste. That technology is targeted at medical waste, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and refinery tank waste, allowing for destruction of waste without landfilling, traditional incineration or harmful emissions.

SEER Environmental Materials LLC, a materials technology business that develops advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater-treatment operations and agricultural-digester operations.

BeneFuels LLC, operating as Reach, develops renewable biomethane projects that convert raw biogas to pipeline-quality gas and/or compressed natural gas for fleet vehicle fuel. Reach is not currently operating, according to the company’s 10k.

PelleChar LLC, which intends to begin sales this year of its Biochar Now pellets used for soil amendment. PelleChar intends to commence sales in 2019.

SEER reported a net loss of $578,900 on revenue of $1.39 million for the first quarter ended March 31, down from a net loss of $747,300 on revenue of $1.9 million for the same period a year ago.

SEER recorded revenue of $8.2 million in 2018, down from $8.4 million the prior year, according to its 10k filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company posted net losses during both years, $3.1 million in 2018 and $2.7 million in 2017.

SEER employed 32 employees as of Dec. 31, 2018.

The company’s stock closed Friday at 9 cents per share, down 2 cents.