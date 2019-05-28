Former National Reconnaissance Office director named to Ball board

BROOMFIELD — Betty Sapp, former director of the U.S. Department of Defense intelligence organization National Reconnaissance Office, has been named to the Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) board of directors.

Previously Sapp served as deputy undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and spent 17 years with U.S. Air Force working on space and satellite programs.

Sponsored Content

A New Perspective on Accounts Receivable

It’s important for business owners to take a close look at accounts receivable. Many see it as the result of growing sales and a safe, readily-liquid asset. While this perspective is not a surprise at all, the reality is that of all the assets a business could hold, A/R is among the worst. Read More

“With her legacy of strong performance and a commitment to diversity while at the NRO, and her rich experience at the Department of Defense and the Air Force, she will complement our existing board and leaders as we continue to focus on achieving our Drive for 10 vision and leveraging the many opportunities within our aerospace and packaging businesses,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement.