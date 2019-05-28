Cheba Hut works toward doubling of locations

FORT COLLINS — Cheba Hut Investment Co. Inc. is making good on its promise to double in size over the coming year.

The fast-casual sub sandwich company based in Fort Collins had 25 locations as it began the year — 13 corporate stores and 12 franchises located in seven states.

Sponsored Content

Tax Season Review and Planning Tips

Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season? Read More

The company website now lists 27 stores, two of which are identified as “coming soon.” Those include a store in Johnstown in the 2534 development and another in Colorado Springs.

Arkansas Business reported over the weekend that the state’s first Cheba Hut franchise store will open in the fall in Little Rock, with two more scheduled to open in Conway and Fayetteville in 2020. Hunter and Darcie Fletcher of Conway will own the three Arkansas stores.

And the first of three stores in St. Augustine, Florida, is also scheduled to open in September this year, according to 1851 Franchise Inc., a magazine for the franchise industry. Dusty Derickson and his family will own and operate those locations.

Cheba Hut, which draws its name from the marijuana industry, does not use cannabis in its products but names its menu items using marijana slang. A typical Cheba Hut will serve sandwiches and locally brewed beer.

Scott Jennings founded the company and continues to operate it. The company has gained attention in the franchise industry because of the revenue that each store generates. The average Cheba Hut generates about $1.5 million in revenue, compared with average store proceeds of Arby’s of $1.1 million and average for a Subway restaurant of $417,000, according to QSR magazine, a publication for the quick-service and fast-casual dining industry.