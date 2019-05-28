Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Canarchy raises $5M in equity round

By BizWest Staff — 

LONGMONT — Canarchy Holding Co. LLC, the Longmont-based parent of Oskar Blues brewery, has raised $5 million in an equity round.

The raise was reported in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, May 21.

Canarchy is backed by Fireman Capital and includes a collective of craft brewers, including Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Three Weavers and Utah Brewers Cooperative.

Canarchy in April named industry veteran Tony Short as its new CEO.

