Canarchy raises $5M in equity round

LONGMONT — Canarchy Holding Co. LLC, the Longmont-based parent of Oskar Blues brewery, has raised $5 million in an equity round.

The raise was reported in a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, May 21.

Sponsored Content

Tax Season Review and Planning Tips

Every tax season has its own set of challenges. 2019 seemed different and based on conversations with other CPA firms, everyone agrees that there were a unique set of challenges. So, what caused the pains of the 2019 tax filing season? Read More

Canarchy is backed by Fireman Capital and includes a collective of craft brewers, including Oskar Blues, Cigar City, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Three Weavers and Utah Brewers Cooperative.

Canarchy in April named industry veteran Tony Short as its new CEO.