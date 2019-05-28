Austin software company pays $50M for Kapost

BOULDER — An Austin, Texas, software company has acquired Kapost, a Boulder-based company that provides software for managing marketing content for $50 million. Kapost is a trade name for Daily Inches Inc.

Upland Software Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) paid $45 million in cash upfront for the company, with another $5 million holdback payable in 12 months if Kapost meets certain conditions, Upland said in a press release.

Kapost has been rebranded as Upland Kapost. The deal adds approximately $15 million in annualized revenue to Upland, which expects to generate annual revenue of $220 million.

“Kapost brings an established enterprise customer base, experienced team, and sophisticated content operations platform to our sales and marketing solutions,” Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software, said in a prepared statement. “Moreover, this transaction is immediately accretive to Adjusted EBITDA per share and takes Upland to a $220 million annualized revenue run rate. Our acquisition pipeline is robust, and we are actively pursuing additional opportunities to build out our solution suites.”

Kapost’s cloud-based content operations platform enables brands to coordinate content development, including content planning, production and distribution. Organizations can also identify gaps in their content strategy, track content performance and measure return on investment.

Upland Kapost has joined Upland’s Enterprise Sales Enablement and Customer Experience Management solution suites.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kapost’s customers and team members to Upland,” said Sean Nathaniel, Upland’s chief technology officer and executive vice president of Workflow Automation Solutions. “Kapost’s powerful technology and built-in artificial intelligence adds advanced end-to-end content operations capability to our enterprise sales and marketing solutions, allowing complex sales and marketing organizations to boost the impact, relevance, and return on investment of their content.”

AGC Partners acted as exclusive financial adviser to Kapost.