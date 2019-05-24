Local companies to be recognized at B Corp event

DENVER — B Lab and B Local Colorado are hosting the upcoming Best for Colorado Award Celebration, an event to recognize Colorado B Corps and other companies that use business as a force for good.

The event will be held June 6 at Mile High Station in Denver.

Among the honorees are Boulder’s Namaste Solar and Apiary Studio.

“Namasté Solar is Best for Colorado because we are here to support the shift to clean renewable energy while also demonstrating that there is another way to do business — one where you can have success while also serving a purpose beyond profit,” Jason Shape, CEO of Namasté Solar, said in a prepared statement. “We measure success by the benefit we create for the environment, our employees, our customers and our community.”

The Best for Colorado Award ceremony is a partnership between B Lab, B Local Colorado and The Alliance Center in Denver.