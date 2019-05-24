Emerson to expand Micro Motion operations in Boulder

BOULDER — Micro Motion Inc., a subsidiary of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), is expanding its footprint in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.

Micro Motion, which makes flow- and density-measurement devices used in a wide range of industries, plans to expand its existing West Wing Manufacturing Building at 7070 Winchester Circle and build a new Emerson Flow Innovation Center at 6949 Winchester Circle.

The company bought 5.5 acres of vacant land across the street from its main campus in 2016 for $2,125,000.

The two-building Flow Innovation Center will total 91,547 square feet, according to Boulder planning documents submitted by Emerson. The two-story building will be connected by a skyway

“Specific uses include executive suites and administrative offices, conference rooms, demonstration and training rooms, and interactive plant experience exhibits,” the documents say. “The FIC will function as a customer experience center where the client’s product, systems, solutions and expertise will be showcased.”

The West Wing Manufacturing Building expansion project will add 85,188 square feet to the existing 132,298-square-foot-building.

The building will include “high bay manufacturing with a flow laboratory test area, product development and support spaces, [and] office space extending over and overlooking the high bay manufacturing space,” according to Boulder planning documents. “… The expansion also includes renovation to existing office space where enhancements and improvements will occur. These renovations include long-term bicycle parking and repair stands near the employee entrance along with employee locker rooms.”

Emerson had about 830 employees at its Gunbarrel facility in 2018, the most recent data available to BizWest.

A company spokesperson declined to provide additional details about the facility’s operations or expansion plans.