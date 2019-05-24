Boulder, Xcel settle lawsuit

BOULDER — As part of a lawsuit settlement with Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL), Boulder has agreed to repeal a 2014 ordinance that provided a pathway for the city to establish a municipal electric utility.

Xcel, through affiliate Public Service Co. of Colorado, sued the city over the formation of that utility, which was never actually used, arguing that Boulder City Council overstepped its authority based on limitations of an amendment to the city’s charter in 2011. The amendment gave the city council authority to create a utility only if it first satisfied requirements showing the utility’s financial viability and service reliability.

Boulder sought to create its own electric utility in order to increase its share of electricity generated from renewable sources while decreasing carbon emissions that lead to climate change.

In addition to the repeal of the 2014 ordinance, “the city also agrees not to enact any ordinance creating a new municipal electric utility unless the utility complies with the city’s charter and only after approval by a majority vote of Boulder residents,” according to a Boulder news release.

For its part, Xcel has agreed to file a motion to dismiss its lawsuit with prejudice.

This settlement brings to a close a lengthy legal battle that involved a series of appeals. A Boulder District Court judge dismissed Xcel’s suit in 2015, a decision that was reversed by the Colorado Court of Appeals the following year. The Colorado Supreme Court then overturned both of those decisions, sending the case back to a lower court.

While the settlement essentially resets Boulder’s efforts to create a municipal utility, it “does not affect the city’s plan for voters to determine in a future election whether the city will create a municipal electric utility,” according to a city news release. That vote could occur as soon as 2020 or 2021.