Apartment associations launch Housing4Colorado site

DENVER — The Apartment Association of Metro Denver recently launched Housing4Colorado, a website that “provides various resources, housing news, and frequently asked questions to help Colorado renters or home seekers find attainable and suitable housing,” according to an association news release.

The Housing4Colorado platform is a partnership between that association and Energy Outreach Colorado, Brothers Redevelopment Inc., NOCO Rental Housing Association, Weld County Apartment Association, Family Homestead, Apartment Association of Southern Colorado and the Colorado Apartment Association.

“Through a focus on our four pillars — opportunity, economic impact, education, and partnerships — we hope to help renters or homeseekers here in Colorado find attainable housing that suits them,” Housing4Colorado’s website says.