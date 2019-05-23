Workwell appoints assistant chief medical officer

AURORA — Workwell Occupational Medicine LLC, a specialized medical provider that treats work-related injuries and provides occupational health services along Colorado Front Range, has appointed Dr. Lynne M. Yancey as the assistant chief medical officer.

Workwell has operations in Aurora, Denver, Fort Collins, Greeley, Loveland and Longmont.

In her role, Dr. Yancey will oversee all six of Workwell’s clinics and will report to Dr. Paul Ogden, chief medical officer.

A Level II certified licensed and board-certified emergency and occupational physician, Dr. Yancey joins Workwell with 27 years of clinical, teaching, and management experience in academic, military, and private practice environments.

She has published an extensive library of journal articles, textbook content, online medical curricular modules, abstracts, and more that have been presented on the local, regional, and national levels.