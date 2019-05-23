Timnath leads region in population growth

Timnath recorded the highest population growth rate among cities in Northern Colorado from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2018, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Population estimates released today show that the town, located just east of Fort Collins, recorded one-year growth of 21.52 percent, with the population reaching 3,992. Since the 2010 census, Timnath has growth 538.72 percent.

Nearby Severance, located just east of Timnath in Weld County, grew 16.82 percent in the most-recent year, with residents totaling 5,064. The town grew 60 percent since 2010.

Berthoud’s population increased to 7,946 in 2018, representing a one-year growth rate of 15.04 percent and a growth rate since the 2010 census of 55.65 percent.

The largest city in the region, Fort Collins, grew to a population of 167,830, up 1.65 percent from 2017 and 16.56 since 2010.

Boulder lost population for the second year in a row, declining to 107,353, down 0.5 percent from the prior year. Two years ago, the city’s population stood at 108,288.

Among other cities in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, including their population and the one-year percentage change: