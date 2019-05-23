Cramer to also lead new Broomfield hospital

BROOMFIELD — Lonnie Cramer, who joined UCHealth earlier this year as president of UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont and oversees UCHealth’s expansion of services in the Longmont and Carbon Valley areas, will now also lead a team of nearly 150 employees at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital.

“We’re pleased that Lonnie is bringing his expertise and more than 20 years of health-care leadership now to Broomfield Hospital to build upon the tremendous impact the hospital has on our patients,” Chris Gessner, president and CEO of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, said in a written statement. “Lonnie’s established commitment to providing the best patient care and experience assures we will continue to meet the needs of these growing communities.”

Located at 11820 Destination Drive, near U.S. Highway 36 and Wadsworth Boulevard, UCHealth Broomfield Hospital is an 80,000-square-foot facility with 22 inpatient beds and an emergency room as well as an intensive care unit, operating rooms and a radiology suite. The full-service hospital continues to expand, adding orthopedic services, providing area residents with access to care close to where they live and work.

“It’s an honor to join the Broomfield Hospital team,” Cramer said. “I’ve been incredibly impressed with the culture at UCHealth and the focus on always doing what is right for the patient. I look forward to working closely with the patients, staff, physicians and partners in the community to continue this tradition at Broomfield Hospital.”

Broomfield Hospital and Boulder Community Health in November announced a partnership to bring physical rehabilitation services to the Broomfield area. The new inpatient rehab unit opening this summer will provide services to patients with acute illnesses or injuries such as brain injury, joint replacement or motor vehicle accidents.

Before joining UCHealth, Cramer served as chief operating officer of a multi-hospital system, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs, which is part of Centura Health, and he has clinical experience in diagnostic imaging. He worked at a high-volume radiology department in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and oversaw operations of five outpatient imaging facilities in Louisiana and Texas.